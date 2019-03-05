Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Much Does Gianluca Urlando Focus on Butterfly Technique? (Video)

Reported by Jared Anderson.

COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

  • February 28th-March 3rd, 2019
  • Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas
  • 25y (SCY) prelims/50m (LCM) finals
  • Results available on Meet Mobile

16-year-old sensation Gianluca Urlando went 2:00.34 to win the 200 IM, capping the final day of Sectionals in College Station, Texas.

Urlando has been on a tear this week, and finished things out with the #4-ranked 200 IM in 15-16 age group history. Swimming for the Davis Aquadarts (DART), Urlando won his third event of the weekend against a tough crowd of collegiate and pro athletes. Urlando actually already ranked 4th in age group history, but this swim improves his standing by three tenths of a second. He now trails only three former age group standouts and is on the cusp of becoming just the fourth 15-16 to break two minutes:

Top 200m IMs, 15-16 USA Swimming history

  1. Carson Foster – 1:59.45 (2018)
  2. Andrew Seliskar – 1:59.84 (2013)
  3. Michael Andrew – 1:59.86 (2015)
  4. Gianluca Urlando – 2:00.34 (2019)
  5. Michael Phelps – 2:00.86 (2001)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!