The Riveting Power of Writing Workouts on the Cloud

The Pitch

Commit Swimming is a new kind of workout manager for swim teams. For far too long swimming software has lacked creativity and simplicity.

Commit has changed that. The video below says it all:

To get started logging your team’s workouts, go to commitswimming.com and click “Try it Now”.

For a limited time only, Commit is offering a 10-day free trial, no credit card required.

With your trial, you get swimming’s #1 workout manager on all of your devices. This state of the art software is built specifically for swim coaches and comes with 24/7 first class customer support.

Here are 7 reasons you should start using Commit Swimming this season:

“Finally an affordable program that makes logging simple.”

ONE – TRANSPARENT, FAIR PRICING

Commit’s pricing is fair and transparent. We are different from “the other guys”, and it shows in our pricing. There are no setup fees, no hidden fees, no “lock-in” period, no contract, and there is no negotiating or haggling.

You pick the pricing tier that fits your team best: Development, High-Performance, Elite. Pricing starts as low as $19/ month for solo coaches (although we’ve found teams see the most improvement when the entire coaching staff collaborates with Commit).

You can view information about team pricing at commitswimming.com/pricing.

“I love your service and tell every coach I know to get on board.”

TWO – SERVICE

Commit’s service is second to none. When you email Commit Swimming, you’re speaking to a business owner, a software developer, and a customer service rep all at the same time.

There is no disconnect between what is promised to get done and what actually gets done. There is no “going up the chain”.

We will hear your concern and give you a viable solution on the spot 100% of the time.

Period.

“You consistently show respect to and support us (coaches from around the world).”

THREE – FREE TRIAL w/ NO B.S.

Commit Swimming is the only swimming software company that lets you sign up on the spot without speaking to a pushy salesman or pulling out your credit card.

And, for a limited time, this stress-free sign-up process comes with a 10-day free trial.

No credit card required. No gimmicks. Just a truly free trial.

Sign up for your free trial today at commitswimming.com/coaches.

It won’t be around forever.

“Our coaches love Commit – and that say a lot for this simple, yet beautifully crafted software…”

FOUR – SIMPLE, SIMPLE, SIMPLE, SIMPLE

Tried to go without it for a week and decided it was a valuable tool that made my life easier!

You’re used to the routine…

A sales rep visits your pool to show you just the basics of the new swim software your club bought.

Next, you spend months convincing everybody on staff to adopt the new technology.

That is a problem.

Software should simplify your life, not complicate it…

from day one…

for everybody.

Commit is so easy to use that you won’t need anyone visiting you, you won’t need an hour-long webinar, and you’ll barely need to watch a 5-minute tutorial!

Everyone on staff will be up and running within days.

“After using a different workout manager for 16 years, I was amazed to see how easy it was to switch to Commit.”

FIVE – EASE OF USE

You shouldn’t be restricted to one line input boxes when writing a set. Spreadsheets should be reserved for math, not creative workout writing.

Other workout management software forces you to follow a structured format that removes the character of your workout.

No one wants to sit there and click buttons to change the reps, the distance, and the interval for each set.

With Commit Swimming, all you have to do is type!

It’s as easy as using a Word document, but it provides more data than traditional workout managers.

“Where has Commit Swimming been my whole career?!?!? These guys are legit!”

SIX – FREE SWIMMER APP

Do you want your swimmers to keep a log book? There is no need for them to write on a notepad anymore.

With Commit’s mobile app, the athletes on your roster can review their workouts and take notes on each one.

It’s a digital logbook that speaks their language.

“Try a thing you haven’t done three times. Once, to get over the fear. Twice, to learn how. And a third time, to figure out whether you like it or not.”

SEVEN – GROWTH COMES FROM CHANGE

It’s the perfect time to get more efficient and organized as a coach.

There are always reasons not to make adjustments to your routine, but you don’t want to look back in 20 years and realize that now you’re “that guy stuck in his ways”.

A growth mindset starts with the ability to try new things, adapt, and change – just what you ask your swimmers to do.

Okay – So how do I try it?

Commit Swimming puts you, the coach, in control. Save more time writing workouts with Commit. Say goodbye to notebooks and clunky software.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected]. You can also follow them on Facebook, on Twitter, or on their blog.