SwimSwam Pulse: 89% Say Seliskar Should Stick To 200 IM

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether Andrew Seliskar should stick with the 200 IM or opt for the 500 free on day 2 of NCAAs in 2019.

RESULTS

Question: What should Andrew Seliskar swim on day 2 of NCAAs?



200 IM – 89.1%

500 free – 10.9%

Overwhelmingly, SwimSwam voters encouraged Andrew Seliskar to stick with the 200 IM, rather than challenging Townley Haas in the 500 free.

Seliskar swam both events at the UGA Invite this past weekend, putting up a nation-leading 1:40.55 in the IM at finals, but also going 4:13.02 in an exhibition 500 in prelims. That 500 time would sit 4th in the nation this year.

Seliskar was just 5th in the 200 IM last year, going 1:40.40 in prelims but 1:40.69 in finals. Only two returning swimmers were faster than Seliskar’s UGA Invite time: Andreas Vazaios of NC State (1:39.97) and Abrahm Devine of Stanford (1:40.35).

The 500 free, meanwhile, had two men under 4:10, and both return. A 4:13.02 would have just missed the A final, but Seliskar could potentially be faster in the event by March. Perhaps more interesting will be our next poll, which asks the same question about Seliskar’s day 3 events.

