SwimSwam Pulse: 75% Preferred San Antonio PSS Over Richmond

Question: Which Pro Swim Series site are you more excited for?

San Antonio – 75.4%

Richmond – 24.6%

Three-quarters of voters were more excited for the San Antonio stop of the Pro Swim Series than the Richmond stop, according to our most recent SwimSwam poll.

The San Antonio site had quite a bit more star power at the top, including world record-holders Regan Smith, Ryan Murphy and Lilly King.

With the coronavirus pandemic narrowing down the qualifying fields (and causing the split of the meet in the first place), neither meet was particularly deep, with less than 16 swimmers in various events at both sites. But San Antonio also appeared a little bigger, with more full events.

Richmond also took a big hit when two of its biggest names – Ryan Lochte and Claire Curzan – scratched out of the meet late.

