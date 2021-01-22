Georgia Travels To Tennessee For Regular Season Finale

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – In the final regular season meet of the season, the University of Georgia swimming and diving team heads north for its annual matchup against Tennessee Saturday at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. The combined meet will start at noon, with the men’s and women’s team competing together in a dual meet for the first time this season.

Although the meet will not be broadcast, live results will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com and to subscribers on the MeetMobile app, along with diving results available on DiveMeets.com. Fans can also check for live updates on Twitter at @UGASwimDive.

For the Georgia men, this is the 39th all-time meeting against Tennessee, with the Volunteers holding a 23-14-1 advantage. For the third-ranked women, this is the 41st all-time matchup with the Lady Volunteers, with Georgia leading the series, 33-6-1. Last season, the programs split their meet in Athens, with the men prevailing, 176.5-122.5, and the women falling,199-101, to the eventual SEC champions.

In last Saturday’s meet against South Carolina, Georgia celebrated its Senior Day with a dominant performance, earning 26 first-place finishes in a sweep of the Gamecocks. Senior Courtney Harnish tallied three victories in the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 100 butterfly, earning SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors for the fifth time in her career. Fellow senior Jack Dalmolin received the SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week award after sweeping the breaststroke events, while freshman Jake Magahey was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week with three wins.

At the well, senior diver Zach Allen pulled off a sweep, taking the 1-meter with a score of 330.60, followed by a mark of 343.43 on the 3-meter. Junior Tally Brown also won both of her events, finishing first on the 1-meter with a score of 281.25, as well on the 3-meter with a mark of 323.18, the top score for a Georgia woman this season.

Saturday’s meet also marked the debut for three new members of the Bulldogs. Freshman Wesley Ng placed first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.19 and posted the second-fastest time, 49.76, in the 100 butterfly. Fellow first-year Tommy-Lee Camblong earned two second-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (4:27.80) and 1,000 freestyle (9:16.96). In the women’s meet, Iowa transfer Millie Sansome finished fourth in the 200 backstroke and fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Following Saturday’s meet, the Bulldogs will turn their attention toward the upcoming SEC Swimming & Diving Championships. The women’s swimming meet will be held at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens on Feb. 17-20, with the men’s and women’s diving meet taking place at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Missouri on the same dates. The men’s swimming championships will also be held at Missouri on Feb. 23-26.

For all news and updates about Georgia swimming and diving, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving).