SwimSwam Pulse: 54% Predict Sub-20 Swim At Short Course Worlds

Question: Will we see a 19-second flat-start 50 free at Short Course Worlds?



Yes – 54.0%

No – 46.0%

Just over half of voters predicted that we would see the first man ever to break 20 seconds in the 50-meter (short course) freestyle at Short Course Worlds in December.

The favorite appears to be Caeleb Dressel, who has shattered short course yards barriers (most notably the hallowed 18-second barrier in short course yards) and also broke a textile world record in the 50 free at the most recent long course World Championships, in 2017.

Dressel struggled through the summer of 2018, and later revealed he was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly before U.S. Nationals and Pan Pacs. While he should be recovered from that scrape, he swims in a training system that is notoriously hesitant to rest, so it’s unclear just how primed he’ll be for Short Course Worlds coming off of a relatively short training block (September through December) and with long course Worlds coming up next summer.

Other top threats are Russia’s Vladimir Morozov (who has been consistently fast on the World Cup, and has a lifetime-best of 20.31 from 2017) and Great Britain’s Ben Proud (who actually broke Dressel’s textile world record in long course over the summer, though we don’t know yet if he will swim Short Course Worlds – he was scheduled to swim at Energy for Swim prior to its cancellation).

