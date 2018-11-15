Clayton Bobo Erupts for PR 1:34.4 200 FR at Art Adamson Day 2 Prelims

2018 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 14-16, 2018

College Station, TX (Texas A&M Natatorium)

SCY

Live results

400 IM

The Texas A&M Aggies were all but dominant in the 400 IM on the women’s side, taking seven of eight A final spots. The lone non-Aggie was actually an Aggie, or at least a former one, in Bethany Galat. Sydney Pickrem was 4:07.65, well ahead of Galat, who was 2nd at 4:12.35. All eight women in the A final were under 4:20, which included freshmen Mollie Wright and Caroline Theil. Wright broke 4:20 for the first time with a 4:18.70, while Theil, who broke 2:00 for the firs time in the 200 IM prelims and then broke 1:59 in finals, clocked a 4:16.16 which is a PR for her here.

Benjamin Walker led the way on the men’s side, going 3:47.65 as the only finisher under 3:50. Hawaii’s Metin Aydin clocked a 3:51.44, just edging Aggie freshman Alberto Gomez (3:51.63).

100 FLY

Post-grad Sarah Gibson finished over two seconds ahead of the field with a 50.85, just off of her 2016 PR of 50.61. A&M sophomore Taylor Pike was 2nd in 52.99, followed by LSU’s Haylee Knight (53.13), who won the 50 free last night. A&M had three women go 53-low, with Jing Quah (53.18), Emma Carlton (53.31), and Katie Portz (53.36). That’s the first time Portz has gone under 54.

Aggie freshman Shaine Casas looks like he’s not slowing down whatsoever. After hitting huge best times in all of his events last night, he broke 47 for the first time with a 46.82. A&M senior Angel Martinez, who had a huge 45.36 medley relay fly split last night, was 2nd in 47.55 ahead of post-grad Brock Bonetti (47.64). UNLV transfer Mark Theall is looking more and more like he’ll be a big asset for the Aggies, as he hit a PR 47.75 for 4th this morning.

200 FREE

Claire Rasmus and Katie Portz were both under 1:45 this morning, with Rasmus leading at 1:44.61 and Portz right behind at 1:44.77. Gibson was 1:45.45, while Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines posted a PR for 4th at 1:47.06.

The A&M freshmen men are proving to be as valuable as they were heralded as a recruiting class. Clayton Bobo, who came into college with a 1:37.56 best from this spring, hammered out a 1:34.49 to lead prelims this morning. That’s a personal best by over three seconds, and a testament to Bobo’s growing versatility — he came in as mostly a pure sprinter, but now he looks to be the best 200 freestyler on the roster. Theall was 1:35.93 for 2nd, also with a new best, while senior Steven Richards also broke 1:36 with a 1:35.97. Mike Thibert was 1:36.51 and Angel Martinez was 1:36.71, while freshman Coco Bratanov was 1:37.02 for a new PR. Suddenly, A&M could field an 800 free relay come February that may well qualify for NCAAs.

6:18.46 is the automatic cut for the men’s 800 free relay, which is a 1:34.6 average. With Casas potentially on it (he has a best of 1:39 from 2016, but given the way he’s been swimming, a sub-1:36 seems more than likely), this relay definitely has a chance to hit that mark.

100 BREAST

Sydney Pickrem was the sole swimmer under 1:00, going 59.78. A&M had three more following closely, with Anna Belousova (1:00.03), Kylie Powers (1:00.24), and Victoria Roubique (1:00.32). That’s a PR for the freshman Powers. LSU senior Summer Spradley was 1:00.41, her first time under 1:01, while Hawaii’s Kionna Clayton was 1:00.44, also a lifetime best.

Hawaii’s Olli Kokko hit the wall first on the men’s side in 52.88. He touched ahead of Aggies Walker (53.29) and Tanner Olson (54.12).

100 BACK

With no Pickrem racing, A&M’s top finisher this morning was junior Sara Metzsch at 54.10 for 5th. Post-grad Lisa Bratton was 51.52 for the top time of the morning, as Boise State took 2nd and 3rd with Ally Kleinsorgen (53.25) and Abbey Sorenson (53.60).

Casas was 46.43, more than a second faster than anyone else. He was a tenth faster on the 400 medley relay last night, but this is just his second time under 47.0 ever. Thibert, also of A&M was 47.53 for 2nd, while LSU’s Matthew Klotz (47.55) and Karl Luht (47.59), both juniors, were right behind.