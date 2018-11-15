Pumputis Rocks PR 1:43.7 200 IM at Georgia Tech Invite Day 1 Prelims

2018 GEORGIA TECH INVITE
- November 15-17, 2018
- Atlanta, Georgia
500 FREE
This event went to the Florida freshmen on the men’s and women’s sides.
Leah Braswell wasn’t far off of the 4:40 barrier, clocking a 4:40.86 to lead the way. The freshman has been 4:39 before, and she stayed strong with mostly 28-lows the way through and a 26.80 finishing 50. Auburn freshman Emily Hetzer was 2nd in 4:43.09, less than a second off of her lifetime best, while Auburn senior Erin Falconer was 3rd in 4:44.29. Alabama freshman Kensey McMahon is already seeing a lot of improvement with ‘Bama, hitting a 4:45.24 to take 8 seconds off of her lifetime best (which was a dual meet swim from earlier this season).
Trey Freeman was the only man sub-4:20, posting a 4:18.41. Bunched up behind him were South Carolina’s Finn Mynuth (4:20.49) and Virginia Tech’s Lane Stone (4:20.56).
200 IM
South Carolina senior Emma Barksdale was a cut above the rest in the 200 IM, going 1:56.13 as one of just two women sub-1:57. The other was Florida freshman Vanessa Pearl, who registered a 1:56.96 as she edged Auburn’s Bailey Nero (1:57.08).
The 200 IM is an event right in the Florida men’s wheelhouse, but Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis absolutely stole their thunder this morning. The sophomore was 1:43.70, the only finisher under 1:45, with a time that will likely qualify for NCAAs. That’s a best time by over a second, with his old best coming just last week at 1:44.83 at the ACC/B1G Challenge. Florida took the next two spots, with junior Grant Sanders (1:45.31) and freshman Kieran Smith (1:45.52). Virginia Tech’s Sam Tornqvist was next at 1:46.48.
50 FREE
Claire Fisch has been on fire this semester following her transfer from Arizona State to Auburn, and she’s carrying that momentum into this meet. Fisch, a junior with the Tigers, was 22.15 to finish over three tenths ahead of the next-best competitor. That’s a best by .12 for Fisch, who is now flirting with the 22.0 barrier. 2nd this morning was UNC freshman Grace Countie at 22.50, with ‘Bama frosh Kalia Antoniou (22.54) and South Carolina’s Christina Lappin (22.57) not far behind.
Alabama took the top two spots in the men’s 50 free, with Robert Howard at 19.41 and Zane Waddell at 19.45, while FSU senior Will Pisani clocked a 19.46 as he’s well within striking distance to edge in for a win tonight. Florida’s top finisher was Maxime Rooney at 19.77, which looks to be his first time under 20.0 (his old best, according to USA Swimming, is a 20.08 from the 2017 Purdue Invite last season).
Maybe we are just spoiled by what has happened with times in SCY the last few years, but 1:43 does not impress me. Isn’t the NCAA record a 1:38.1? So 5 seconds off of the NCAA record in a 200 is “stealing the show”?? I dont know. Thats like a 1:34 in the 200 free or a 1:40 in the 200 back. Yes those are fast, but not jaw dropping. Maybe that did “steal the show” at that meet, but if so then what does that say about the meet?
I’m not sure where you’re reading that I wrote Pumputis stole the show on the national stage. In fact, I was putting his swim in context of the competition at this meet, which includes Florida, a team traditionally dominant in the IM’s.
Looking around at other invite meets, though, we haven’t seen anything faster than 1:43 yet. I bet someone at the IU Invite will be able to get under tonight.