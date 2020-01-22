SwimSwam Pulse: 45% Pick Tennessee For 1st Ever Women’s SEC Title

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winner of the 2020 SEC women’s meet:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 Women’s SEC title?



Tennessee – 45.8%

Florida – 19.7%

Texas A&M – 13.6%

Georgia – 13.0%

Kentucky – 3.5%

Other – 2.7%

Auburn – 1.6%

In our poll of top contenders, 45.8% picked Tennessee to win women’s SECs in what would be the first SEC title in program history.

That figure blew out the next-closest competitors: Florida, with 19.7% of the total votes. Tennessee wound up with more than double the votes of the Gators.

Per Tennessee’s historical records, the women’s swimming & diving team has been SEC runners-up just two times since 1991. The Volunteers were second in 2012 and 2016 under current head coach Matt Kredich, and third last season.

Projections agree with SwimSwam voters. Our Swimulator (based on season-best times) has Tennessee beating Georgia by 46.5 points, though those projections don’t include diving. Tennessee does have arguably the best swimmer in the SEC: sprinter Erika Brown, who right now holds the conference’s fastest times in the 100 free and 100 fly and sits in a tie for the #1 50 free spot.

Florida is only 4th in current Swimulator projections, but the Gators were second last season. Defending champs Texas A&M came in third in our poll with 13.6% of the votes, but the Aggies graduated a lot of talent and sit just 8th in the Swimulator.

