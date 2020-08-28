SwimSwam Podcast: Zach Yeadon Explains Transfer to Cal

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Zach Yeadon, the distance ace who recently transferred from Notre Dame to Cal for his last year of eligibility. Yeadon explains that without COVID, he would have stayed at Notre Dame. However, with all the uncertainty surrounding water availability and training for the upcoming 2021 Olympic Trials, Zeadon wanted to go somewhere he had a higher chance of having pool time.
Incredible support from Coach Litzinger. Good swimmer, great coach. Best of Luck Zach.
Nice interview. I watched Zach in either senior in HS or as a college frosh and came away thinking, super talented and SUPER skinny….I mean really skinny! I am surprised he didn’t bring that up?
I like how he gave his club coaches (and all his coaches) some love. Too many times it is just about their college coaches but their club did a lot of the “development.”