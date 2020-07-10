SwimSwam Podcast: Meehan, Schemmel on Stanford Endowment, Training

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Greg Meehan and Dan Schemmel, the respective Directors of Men’s/Women’s Swimming at Stanford University. In light of the announcement that 11 Olympic sports would be cut at Stanford following the 2020-2021 year, Meehan and Schemmel offered their insight and explained why the Swimming and Diving programs are secure. They explained what an endowment was, where theirs came from, and the impact it has on an athletics program.

We also asked the pair about what other college teams might be able to do to move toward something like this for themselves, with so many teams being cut as of late during the COVID-19 pandemic. And we couldn’t resist asking them about their teams as well, and how they’re handling getting back into the water.

