Former Georgia High School Swim Coach Charged With Sexual Battery

A former swim coach at Meadowcreek High School in Georgia has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after former students reported him for inappropriate sexual behavior.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports that 61-year-old Anthony Rainge was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery against children under 16. The Gwinnett Daily Post reports that more than 40 former students posted stories on social media about their experiences with Rainge. Rainge had previously been the head swim and dive coach for Meadowcreek High School, which is in Norcross, Georgia.

One former student wrote that Rainge had taken her to his house when she was 16. The former student recounted a number of different incidents in which she said Rainge made her sit in his lap, made her try on a swimsuit in front of him, and touched her and sucked on her fingers.

Another former student said Rainge drove her home after practice, made inappropriate comments and recounted sexual experiences to her when she was 15 or 16.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports that students reported Rainge along with three other staff members to police. Rainge retired from Meadowcreek High School on June 24, while he was still under investigation.

The school says one of the other three staff members has also resigned, and the other two were cleared of wrongdoing by the school district.

Rainge was arrested but released the same day on $11,200 bond.