SwimSwam Podcast: Lea Maurer on Why Eating Dessert Wins World Titles

We sat down with Lea Maurer (Lovelace), a 1992 Olympic champion and the new associate head coach at USC. We talked through Lea’s impressive and extensive aquatic career, both as a championship swimmer and coach. Lea explains why she ended up leaving her dream job as the head coach of the Stanford women in 2012, and why she has now come back to the coaching game under new USC head coach Jeremy Kipp.

By far my favorite story Lea told was from the 1998 World Championships. This was after Lea had missed the 1996 Olympic team and she was getting her masters, and coaching, AND somehow finding time to train as well. Lea made the world champs team and during the meet, teammate Jenny Thompson ate a waffle sundae before her individual swim, the 100 free. After Jenny won the 100 free, the pair was superstitious that the dessert had led to the victory, and continued eating dessert thereafter until Lea’s race, the 100 back, where she too won gold.

