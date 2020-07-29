Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #168

Workout Context

The Workout

warm up
    200 free fast walls (30 sec)
    200 back fast walls (30 sec)
    2X 100 IM @2:30-decend 1-3
    4X25 scull/[email protected]
    4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)

9X 100-hold moderate pace (BT+ 10)
[email protected] 1:40
[email protected]:30
[email protected]:20

3X(R-fly/R-2 back/R3 breast)
    4X 25 [email protected] 30
    [email protected] 1:00
    4X75 [email protected] 1:30
cool down
    200 free-3-5-7-9 breathing pattern by 50
    200 drill choice
    
    

Coach Notes

BT=Best time


Robin Plank
Head Coach, Slippery Rock Swim Team

