Daily Swim Coach Workout #168

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm up
200 free fast walls (30 sec)
200 back fast walls (30 sec)
2X 100 IM @2:30-decend 1-3
4X25 scull/[email protected]
4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)
9X 100-hold moderate pace (BT+ 10)
[email protected] 1:40
[email protected]:30
[email protected]:20
3X(R-fly/R-2 back/R3 breast)
4X 25 [email protected] 30
[email protected] 1:00
4X75 [email protected] 1:30
cool down
200 free-3-5-7-9 breathing pattern by 50
200 drill choice
Coach Notes
BT=Best time
Robin Plank
Head Coach, Slippery Rock Swim Team
