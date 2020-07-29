Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Juan Mora, Alia Atkinson Win Three Events Each At SoFlo Intrasquad

SOFLO Intrasquad Meet #1

  • Saturday, July 25, 2020
  • Academic Village Pool – Pembroke Pines, FL
  • Short Course Yards (SCY) format
  • Results on Meet Mobile under “SOFLO Intrasquad Meet #1”

Rising high school junior Juan Mora hit three personal-bests in event wins, and Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson won three women’s events at the South Florida Aquatic Club’s intrasquad meet.

The short, one-day meet featured just five total events. Athletes were broken into a “Gold” session and a “National” session.

In the Gold group, 16-year-old Mora won three races, hitting lifetime-bests in all three. The big drop came in the 200 IM, where Mora went from 2:02.93 to 2:01.16 for a six-second win. Mora also narrowly bested his previous top time in the 200 free (he’d previously been 1:46.19 and went 1:46.18 this weekend) and in the 50 breast (previously 27.82; 27.78 this weekend).

The 31-year-old Atkinson, a short course world champion breaststroker, dominated the “national” session. Though the events were combined-gender, Atkinson put up the fastest time of any woman in three races, and her 26.99 in the 50 breaststroke came within five one-hundredths of beating all the men in the field.

Atkinson was also 1:49.75 in the 200 free and 2:02.38 in the 200 IM.

Rising high school senior Miguel Sierra won the 50 fly in the “national” group, hitting a lifetime-best 23.38. Neither Mora nor Sierra have made a college commitment yet.

Other lifetime-best swims came from “Gold” 50 fly winner Juancamilo Rivero (25.13 for the 16-year-old) and “national” 50 breast winner Julio Horrego (26.94 for the 21-year-old). Horrego, a Florida State Seminole, also won the 200 free in 1:44.22.

A few other notable swims:

  • Recently-graduated high school senior Rafael Rodriguez won two races in the “national” division, going 1:57.12 in the 200 IM and 24.48 in the 50 back.
  • Another Class of 2020 high schooler, Gabrianna Banks, put up the fastest time among the women in the 50 fly. Banks, who represented Jamaica at World Juniors in 2019, went 26.80 to win the 50 fly over the weekend.
  • Rising high school junior Mallory Schleicher had the top women’s time in the 50 back, going 30.13.
  • In the “Gold” division, JennaMarie Brames had the fastest women’s time in both the 200 free (2:07.86) and 50 fly (29.78). Brames is 16.

