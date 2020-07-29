Juan Mora, Alia Atkinson Win Three Events Each At SoFlo Intrasquad

SOFLO Intrasquad Meet #1

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Academic Village Pool – Pembroke Pines, FL

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile under “SOFLO Intrasquad Meet #1”

Rising high school junior Juan Mora hit three personal-bests in event wins, and Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson won three women’s events at the South Florida Aquatic Club’s intrasquad meet.

The short, one-day meet featured just five total events. Athletes were broken into a “Gold” session and a “National” session.

In the Gold group, 16-year-old Mora won three races, hitting lifetime-bests in all three. The big drop came in the 200 IM, where Mora went from 2:02.93 to 2:01.16 for a six-second win. Mora also narrowly bested his previous top time in the 200 free (he’d previously been 1:46.19 and went 1:46.18 this weekend) and in the 50 breast (previously 27.82; 27.78 this weekend).

The 31-year-old Atkinson, a short course world champion breaststroker, dominated the “national” session. Though the events were combined-gender, Atkinson put up the fastest time of any woman in three races, and her 26.99 in the 50 breaststroke came within five one-hundredths of beating all the men in the field.

Atkinson was also 1:49.75 in the 200 free and 2:02.38 in the 200 IM.

Rising high school senior Miguel Sierra won the 50 fly in the “national” group, hitting a lifetime-best 23.38. Neither Mora nor Sierra have made a college commitment yet.

Other lifetime-best swims came from “Gold” 50 fly winner Juancamilo Rivero (25.13 for the 16-year-old) and “national” 50 breast winner Julio Horrego (26.94 for the 21-year-old). Horrego, a Florida State Seminole, also won the 200 free in 1:44.22.

A few other notable swims: