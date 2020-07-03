SwimSwam Podcast: How did Jenny Thompson win 12 Olympic Medals?

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jenny Thompson, the most decorated female Olympic swimmer in history with 8 golds, 3 silver, and 1 bronze for a total of 12. Jenny was kind enough to sit down with us and talk through her career, the high and low points, and give us some insight on how her 12 medals were earned.

Jenny walks us through all of her Olympic games and everything in between. Attending Stanford and swimming for Richard Quick after the ’92 Games. Going pro after the ’96 Games. Thinking that she was retiring and going to medical school after the ’00 Games, only to come back to it after her mother died. And finally ending it with the ’04 Games, where she earned #11 and 12.

