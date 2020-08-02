SwimSwam Podcast: Felix Aubock on 4-Nations Meet, Training Better Than Ever

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Austrian Olympic Felix Aubock, who just had a surprising performance at the 4-Nations meet in Budapest this past weekend. Aubock talks about where his life has taken him since quarantine started, ultimately ending up in his home nation of Austria currently. Aubock mentions that he’s training with their high-performance group, and he’s doing things in practice that he’s never done before.

At the end of our conversation, Felix also informed me that he’ll be going to Loughborough University to swim and pursue his masters in the fall, following in the footsteps of fellow European NCAA swimmers Anna Hopkin, Andreas Vazaios, and Louise Hansson.

