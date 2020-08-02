Stanford Commit Aaron Sequeira Breaks 50 in 100 Fly for First Time, Goes 47.2

CINCINNATI MARLINS INTRASQUAD

August 1-2, 2020

Cincinnati, Ohio

SCY (25y) course

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH CM August Intrasquad Meet”

At the Cincinnati Marlins Intrasquad meet, which ran yesterday and today, Stanford ’24 commit Aaron Sequeira won all three of his events and set two huge personal bests along the way.

Sequeira won the 100 back (47.89), 100 fly (47.27) and 200 IM (1:48.87), taking each win by at least five seconds. He hit bests in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Today was his first time ever under the 50-second barrier in the 100 fly, demolishing his old best of 50.70 with a 22.11/25.16 splitting. In the 200 IM, he was entered with a 1:51.36, though CollegeSwimming.com has a user-entered best of 1:50.07 from January. No matter which one was his actual best, Sequeira took at least a full second off of his old best, marking his first sub-1:50 performance in the event.

In the 100 back, Sequeira was just over a second off of his best of 46.71. He swam the 100 back in the first event in Saturday’s session and the 200 IM in the final Saturday race, then just raced the 100 fly this morning.

Sequeira has improved big-time since he announced his commitment to Stanford in September of 2019.

September 2019 Bests now 50 free 20.74 19.92 100 free 45.24 44.65 100 back 47.81 46.71 200 back 1:45.67 1:44.17 100 breast 59.95 57.40 100 fly 50.70 47.27* 200 IM 1:51.36 1:48.87*

*denotes a lifetime best from this weekend

Sequeira was already, by far, Stanford’s best incoming backstroker in their #2-ranked class nationally. With his butterfly development, he makes an incredibly good fly class that much stronger; the Cardinal class of 2024 already has Russian international standout Andrei Minakov leading with a world-class 50.8 in the 100 LCM fly, along with Ethan Hu (45.6/1:43.6), Preston Forst (47.4/1:43.5) and Jonathan Affeld (46.9/1:44.0).

Last season, Stanford’s best 100 flyer was 47.24, which is right where Sequeira was this morning.

On the women’s side of the intrasquad, rising high school junior Ella Jo Piersma dominated with six wins in six events.

Piersma hit lifetime bests in three events: the 100 back (57.32), 200 back (2:05.31) and 200 IM (2:08.40). She lopped 1.8 seconds off in the 100 back, 7.9 in the 200 back, and 1.5 in the 200 IM. Additionally, she collected wins in the 50 free (24.04), 100 free (51.49) and 200 free (1:51.79).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS