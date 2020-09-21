Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Brown, Banic, DeLoof & More Talk Training in Knoxville, ISL

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with (most of) the Tennessee women’s post-grad group. While Molly Hannis was the prominent figure in this group for years, in the past 12 months the group has seen a huge increase from graduations as well as relocations, including these 5 who joined me: Erika Brown, Maddy Banic, Ali DeLoof, Tess Cieplucha, and Maria Alvarez (not to mention Meghan Small, who couldn’t make the call today). I get the scoop on how training has been going for all of them in Knoxville as well as what they’re looking forward to.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!