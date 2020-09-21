SwimSwam Podcast: Brown, Banic, DeLoof & More Talk Training in Knoxville, ISL

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with (most of) the Tennessee women’s post-grad group. While Molly Hannis was the prominent figure in this group for years, in the past 12 months the group has seen a huge increase from graduations as well as relocations, including these 5 who joined me: Erika Brown, Maddy Banic, Ali DeLoof, Tess Cieplucha, and Maria Alvarez (not to mention Meghan Small, who couldn’t make the call today). I get the scoop on how training has been going for all of them in Knoxville as well as what they’re looking forward to.

