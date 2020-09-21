Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Old Yanagimoto Fires Off 1:47.85 200 Free In Tokyo

TOKYO SPECIAL SWIMMING TOURNEY – HIGH SCHOOL

  • Saturday, September 19th & Sunday, September 20th
  • Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results (in Japanese)

Following up on the senior Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament, which took place already here at Tatsumi International Swimming Center last month, the high school set took to the pool in pursuit of fast times.

For many, the two-day meet represented the first opportunity to throw down post-coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, giving all a chance to shake off the competition cobwebs. One who capitalized on the chance to race was 16-year-old Konosuke Yanagimoto.

Representing Nichidai Buzan High School, Yanagimoto fired off a lifetime best of 1:47.85 to take the men’s 200m freestyle. Splitting 52.14/55.71, the teen produced the only time under the 1:50 barrier.

Entering this meet, Yanagimoto’s previous personal best rested at the 1:49.94 produced during his first year in high school last year. Also, at the 2019 Japan Swim, which served as the nation’s World Championships Trials, then-15-year-old Yanagimoto was just 1:53.26 in the 2free to place 41st.

Now as a sophomore, he managed to hack nearly 2 seconds off his previous PB, as well as crush his Japan Swim outing to hit that 1:47.85 quality performance.

Just for perspective, Yanagimoto’s effort here would rank the teenager #2 among the all-time top U.S. performers in the men’s 200m free event in the 15-16 age group, sitting only behind Luca Urlando’s 1:47.73. Additionally, Yanagimoto’s 1:47.85 time would have finished 8th in the 2019 World Junior Championships final.

1
