Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Coaching Changes, NCAA, and Young Guns Firing

Comments: 1

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the myriad of coaching changes that were reported last week, the wave of new international teenage talent on the men’s side, and the fast weekend of racing from the NCAA. See our full list of topics below:

SINK or SWIM

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimfan
1 minute ago

This is the third time in a row we complain about that airhorn sound. Please remove it.
Thanks 🙏

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!