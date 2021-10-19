SwimSwam Breakdown: Coaching Changes, NCAA, and Young Guns Firing

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the myriad of coaching changes that were reported last week, the wave of new international teenage talent on the men’s side, and the fast weekend of racing from the NCAA. See our full list of topics below:
- We saw a myriad of athletes announce coaching changes last week, including
- Leah Smith heading to Texas to train with Carol Capitani and Mitch Dalton
- Kathleen Baker currently training with NC State while staying in North Carolina
- Mack Horton moving to Gold Coast to train with Michael Bohl
- Kaylee McKeown testing out many elite coaches in Queensland, including Michael Bohl, Dean Boxall, and her old coach Chris Mooney
- Bronte Campbell seeking a new coach, choosing to stay in Sydney instead of following her coach of 20+ years to Brisbane
- Melanie Margalis training with MAAC, Georgia Tech after moving to Atlanta
- The young guns are firing. Hwang Sunwoo was the latest, dropping a 1:58.0 LCM 200 IM in only his 2nd time swimming the event ever. This prompted the question: which of SwimSwam’s ‘Stealthy 6’ top young talent will perform biggest this summer?
- There was a flurry of NCAA activity, as many athletes posted top times on both coasts and everywhere in between. See the full NCAA recap here.
SINK or SWIM
- Are the cuts for the 2022 International Team Trials fair?
- Should recruiting for swimming & diving be delayed?
- Are off-distance dual meets a good thing for the sport? (See Cal/UVA, UNC/NC State, UVA/Georgetown)
- Do the CSCAA Preseason Polls mean anything?
- Who Danced better this week? Adam Peaty or Pernille Blume
This is the third time in a row we complain about that airhorn sound. Please remove it.
Thanks 🙏