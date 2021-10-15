USA Swimming Releases 2022 International Team Trials Standards

USA Swimming has released the time standards for its 2022 International Team Trials meet this coming April.

Scheduled for April 26-30, 2022, the International Team Trials will take place in Greensboro, N.C., and will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 FINA World Championships, the 2022 World Junior Championships and the 2022 World University Games.

The gap between the Trials and the World Championships will notably be just two weeks, with Worlds slated to begin on May 13. The World Championships, which will take place in Fukuoka, Japan, were originally scheduled for 2021 but were postponed to May 2022 because of the pandemic and subsequent Olympic postponement.

2022 TIME STANDARDS

The meet also has specified time standards for 18 & under swimmers:

The majority of the time standards fall somewhere in between the original time standards for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which turned into the Wave I cuts for the 2021 Trials, and the Wave II standards.

The men’s and women’s 800 and 1500 freestyle events are the only two that are the same as the Wave I cuts.

2022 Trials vs Olympic Trials Cuts

Men Women OTs Wave I Cut OTs Wave II Cut 2022 Cut Event 2022 Cut OTs Wave II Cut OTs Wave I Cut 23.19 22.71 22.79 50 Free 25.79 25.65 25.99 50.49 49.74 49.89 100 Free 55.89 55.56 56.29 1:50.79 1:49.65 1:50.09 200 Free 2:01.29 2:00.24 2:01.69 3:57.29 3:54.21 3:55.79 400 Free 4:16.09 4:13.28 4:16.89 8:12.99 8:08.95 8:12.99 800 Free 8:48.09 8:44.01 8:48.09 15:44.89 15:35.76 15:44.89 1500 Free 16:49.19 16:44.60 16:49.19 56.59 55.51 55.89 100 Back 1:02.09 1:01.49 1:02.69 2:02.99 2:00.81 2:02.39 200 Back 2:14.19 2:12.94 2:14.69 1:03.29 1:01.97 1:02.49 100 Breast 1:10.39 1:09.55 1:10.99 2:17.89 2:15.28 2:16.29 200 Breast 2:32.39 2:30.49 2:33.29 54.19 53.37 53.69 100 Fly 1:00.39 59.59 1:00.69 2:01.19 1:59.63 2:00.79 200 Fly 2:14.19 2:12.56 2:14.59 2:04.09 2:03.02 2:03.49 200 IM 2:16.59 2:15.26 2:17.39 4:25.99 4:23.24 4:25.79 400 IM 4:50.79 4:47.72 4:51.79

The same holds true when comparing the 2022 standards to the last National Championship meet in 2019. The standards all got faster except for the 800 and 1500 free.

2019 Nationals vs 2022 Trials Cuts (LCM)

Men Women 2019 Cut 2022 Cut Event 2022 Cut 2019 Cut 23.19 22.79 50 Free 25.79 25.99 50.49 49.89 100 Free 55.89 56.39 1:51.39 1:50.09 200 Free 2:01.29 2:01.79 3:57.79 3:55.79 400 Free 4:16.09 4:16.89 8:12.99 8:12.99 800 Free 8:48.09 8:48.09 15:44.89 15:44.89 1500 Free 16:49.19 16:49.19 56.79 55.89 100 Back 1:02.09 1:02.99 2:03.29 2:02.39 200 Back 2:14.19 2:15.59 1:03.29 1:02.49 100 Breast 1:10.39 1:10.99 2:18.09 2:16.29 200 Breast 2:32.39 2:33.79 54.49 53.69 100 Fly 1:00.39 1:00.89 2:01.69 2:00.79 200 Fly 2:14.19 2:14.59 2:04.69 2:03.49 200 IM 2:16.59 2:17.99 4:26.89 4:25.79 400 IM 4:50.79 4:53.19

The majority of yards cuts got faster as well, with only the 1000 free (qualifier for the 800 free) getting slower. Large drops came in the men’s 200 breast (3.2 seconds), 200 back (2.7 seconds) and the women’s 500 free (2.2 seconds).

2019 Nationals vs 2022 Trials Cuts (SCY)

Men Women 2019 Cut 2022 Cut Event 2022 Cut 2019 Cut 19.79 19.59 50 Free 22.29 22.29 43.09 42.89 100 Free 48.59 48.89 1:35.59 1:34.29 200 Free 1:45.29 1:45.89 4:19.39 4:17.99 400 Free 4:41.59 4:43.79 9:04.99 9:06.79 1000 Free 9:51.69 9:48.09 15:10.09 15:03.59 1650 Free 16:17.59 16:18.09 46.79 46.49 100 Back 52.59 53.29 1:44.79 1:42.09 200 Back 1:54.09 1:55.39 53.39 52.89 100 Breast 1:00.19 1:00.69 1:58.29 1:55.09 200 Breast 2:10.09 2:11.69 47.29 46.29 100 Fly 52.49 52.99 1:45.09 1:43.69 200 Fly 1:56.39 1:57.79 1:45.19 1:44.49 200 IM 1:56.99 1:58.29 3:46.99 3:45.99 400 IM 4:10.49 4:12.09

The qualifying period for the meet began on January 1, 2021, and will run through until the entry deadline.