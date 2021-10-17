Peaty’s Tango Earns Second-Highest Score of British Dance Show Week 4 (Video)

Olympic champion Adam Peaty performed an Argentine tango to “In the Night” by Fleetwood Mac to earn the second-highest score of the night on the British dance show Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

His score of 32 points was a huge improvement for Peaty and his professional dance partner Katya Jones who earned 20 points or less for the past two weeks.

The choreography played to Peaty’s strengths, literally. It was all about the lifts where he made Jones look weightless.

The tango started off with Peaty fluidly dancing, mimicking swimming, on top of a projected image of a shadowy pool. Their all-black outfits added to the intensity and passion of the performance which ended with their faces inches away from each other.

Judge Craig Revel called it “brilliant” and Anton Du Beke told the pair “your intensity is incredible!”

Peaty’s success on the dance floor does not bode well for swim fans hoping to see the breaststroke world record holder in action at the International Swimming League playoffs in November. There are about 9 weeks left of Strictly Come Dancing with the finale scheduled for December 18.