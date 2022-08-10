Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: ASU Pro Group, NCAA 5th Years, & The “2-Year Taper”

Comments: 1

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Regan Smith and others moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, the fairness of NCAA 5th years, and not “fully tapering” for 2 years. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:30 Regan Smith, Chase Kalisz, and Jay Litherland announce they will be moving to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman
  • 17:26 At this point, are 5th years overpowered in the NCAA?
  • 23:20 What does “not fully tapering” for 2 years mean and is it a good strategy?
  • 29:20 Will Ariarne Titmus go best times again in her career? Will she defend her Olympic titles in Paris?

SINK or SWIM

  • 35:20 Will David Popovici medal in the 400 free at Euros?
  • 39:42 Will Willard Lamb’s 100-104 Masters record be broken in the next 100 years?
  • 42:58 Will current 12-year-old Audrey Derivaux make a final at the 2024 Olympic Trials?
  • 44:50 Will the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been Adam Peaty‘s and Emma McKeon‘s last?
  • 48:32 Which Swimmer/Race was YOUR Sink/Swim of the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

maximum mchuge
23 minutes ago

Send em all to A2

