Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Big Wedding

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart 0

September 16th, 2018 News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Masters insanity to Connor Jaeger comebacks, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Par for the Masters course, tbh.

#9

Shoutout to Lilly King for waiting out local governmental process.

#8

#Accurate.

#7

Definitely not bitter at all.

#6

Get you a friend who @’s you publicly to urge a comeback.

#5

 

Zach is a real daredevil.

#4

We see the hair resemblance.

#3

View this post on Instagram

So humbling to be Honorary Captain and be given the opportunity to speak with and (semi) take the field with this amazing team! Looking forward to the rest of the season for Stanford Football! Focus. Fight. Finish. 🌲🏈🌲

A post shared by Simone Manuel (@swimone13) on

More of this!

#2

Do we know for sure they were human swimmers?

#1

View this post on Instagram

9/15/18 Best day of my life. I love you @halpal12

A post shared by Nathan Adrian (@nathangadrian) on

Cal swimmer marries Stanford diver – who needs the Big Game when there’s the Big (Beautiful!) Wedding?

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!