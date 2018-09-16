Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Big Wedding

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Masters insanity to Connor Jaeger comebacks, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

So emergency officials say stay off the roads..

My husband, who just returned from 6 days at the coast last night.. Is called into work again for flooding And the Masters swim coach says practice is on at noon at the OUTDOOR pool 🏊‍♀️🏊 Okay

#hangtough — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) September 16, 2018

Par for the Masters course, tbh.

#9

These kids🙌🏼 After a unanimous decision from the Evansville City Council, they are getting a new pool! Thankful for the support from the community and especially the age group swimmers! Can’t wait for you all to grow up in the facility I always dreamed of swimming in🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qNehDNONla — Lilly King (@_king_lil) September 11, 2018

Shoutout to Lilly King for waiting out local governmental process.

#8

When the officials say “the competition pool is now open for warmup” @swimswamnews https://t.co/Pe1gv4kEbX — Kellie Nicole (@kwicki16) September 16, 2018

#Accurate.

#7

21,400m – Zane Grothed raced over 21,400m this past year at the all the TYR pro swim series meets. He leads the way on men's side with the most meters raced this year. pic.twitter.com/VFSmm4h5Q4 — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) September 11, 2018

Definitely not bitter at all.

#6

@conjaeg I smell a comeback — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) September 12, 2018

Get you a friend who @’s you publicly to urge a comeback.

#5

Gearing up for nap time! And NOT setting and alarm #bestdayever — The Zach of Harting (@hartingz) September 15, 2018

Zach is a real daredevil.

#4

This picture brought tears to my eyes. My son @caidenzanelochte saw his daddy’s picture on the wall of the swim/dive complex, and he immediately ran up to it and touched the picture #CZL #thecutuest #UF #swimming https://t.co/EPHCKhtBKk pic.twitter.com/gx3u569jO6 — Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) September 15, 2018

We see the hair resemblance.

#3

More of this!

#2

My “higher order thinking” is wondering if these swimmers had 200 HP motors attached to them. #comeonman #localswimmeet @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/rnRveaMyNn — Dave Geyer (@LSUCoachGeyer) September 12, 2018

Do we know for sure they were human swimmers?

#1

Cal swimmer marries Stanford diver – who needs the Big Game when there’s the Big (Beautiful!) Wedding?