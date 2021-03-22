Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Jason Calanog In Early Lead For NCAA Style Icon Award

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
A pair of Dutch Record holders twinning in Arena… what more could you ask for??
10.
A lot more Canadians are back in the water over the last few weeks – it might not be perfect yet but you’ve got to try and make the most of what you have at the moment! https://t.co/w9iwOrJMuD pic.twitter.com/YTx7tZLMxm
— Jasen Pratt (@SplashAnnouncer) March 19, 2021
GIF of the week award goes to Jason Pratt.
9.
👀 as Sarah Bacon secures her fourth career NCAA title!#Gophers // #NCAASwimDive 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HwExwUAC6x
— Minnesota Swimming & Diving (@GopherSwimDive) March 20, 2021
A proper Bacon sweep.
8.
Home sweet home <3
7.
Early prep to help Murphy find a pot of gold this summer in Tokyo.
6.
Baby Bernek looks about ready to throw down a 200 back!
5.
For those that don’t follow swimming: this is STUPID fast 🤯 https://t.co/G2iMOMk9Vb
— Emma Hruby (@EHruby) March 19, 2021
Stupid fast indeed.
4.
These national titles are FAMILY titles 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YKA5G1e4BF
— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2021
If you’re not making a celebratory arm tunnel for your teammates to walk under, you’re doing it wrong.
3.
The Adrians coming in hot with the baby aesthetic we need this morning.
2.
Hot take: I feel that SCY is best to train for the 100 and LCM for the 50… thoughts??
— Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) March 16, 2021
Not sure how hot of a take this is….. I personally agree.
1.
NCAAs is about to be 🔥‼️ Videographer, Manager, Nutritionist, Driver, Associate Head Coach and Yell Leader!!! #12thMan #1Match #Believe pic.twitter.com/6PQ2ge6F8d
— Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) March 21, 2021
Other teams may be fast as well but I’m not sure how many can compete with this absolute DRIP.