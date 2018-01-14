Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Counting is Hard

by Torrey Hart 1

January 14th, 2018 College, News

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From training camp woes to #SwimSquad rivalries, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Connor tells it like it is (see our #1 spot as well).

#9

There’s a reason we like Karl around here.

#8

Ah, sprinters…

#7

We are #here for the SwimSquad rivalries.

#6

*Looks longingly at power racks*

#5

Taking this trend to the next level.

#4

Words to live by.

#3

Preach, Ricky.

#2

Of course they are, when we’ve got photos like these.

#1

Counting might just be the hardest part of distance swimming (Connor would know).

1 Comment on "Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Counting is Hard"

Swimfish87

I could not agree more with Ricky berens

3 hours 44 minutes ago