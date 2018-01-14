Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Counting is Hard

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From training camp woes to #SwimSquad rivalries, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
I’m upset. Impressed, no doubt. But upset https://t.co/Wb84LgUOtD
— Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) January 13, 2018
Connor tells it like it is (see our #1 spot as well).
#9
There comes a time about 2/3 thru training trip where you swim a practice and you just feel like a lifeless creature in a washing machine
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) January 11, 2018
There’s a reason we like Karl around here.
#8
*has a 500 for warmup*
Allison: “I can’t do that let’s do 5x100s instead” 😐
— Kristen Murslack (@kmurzz16) January 10, 2018
Ah, sprinters…
#7
You already know how the Krayzelburg relay about to be pic.twitter.com/Q9jVhBQNI4
— Ryan Held (@heldilox) January 11, 2018
That lezak relay tommorow night @JoshPrenot #Dub pic.twitter.com/kuFGPwTSfm
— Justin Ress (@LilJRess) January 11, 2018
We are #here for the SwimSquad rivalries.
#6
when you’ll do anything to be a part of sprint squad 👋🏼👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/veCvpaj5Lc
— Sarah Smith (@saysay_smith) January 12, 2018
*Looks longingly at power racks*
#5
Great bball game tonight as @WJC_mbb takes on Rockhurst at home. Great support from the WJC men’s swim team who swam their way to the game! 😂🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/GD8PTuAtWs
— Susan Cunningham (@Susan_C1964) January 12, 2018
Taking this trend to the next level.
#4
Found this piece of advice on campus! Who wrote this?! 🏊🏊♀️@swimswamnews #swimswam #justkeepswimming #ucsdswimanddive pic.twitter.com/4T3Iq5Bkgj
— UCSD Swim and Dive (@UCSDSwimDive) January 8, 2018
Words to live by.
#3
Hey guys, why are we making it harder for people to watch our sport? Would love to watch right now, but not able to. https://t.co/g18YIk91Kk
— Ricky Berens (@RickyBerens) January 14, 2018
Preach, Ricky.
#2
5500 of my 6000 screenshots are swimming pictures 🏊♂️🦉#imnotnormal
— Alisha (@alishanmar10) January 11, 2018
Of course they are, when we’ve got photos like these.
#1
Hey, we’ve all been there https://t.co/BZAdXVziHG
— Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) January 13, 2018
Counting might just be the hardest part of distance swimming (Connor would know).
