Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Counting is Hard

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From training camp woes to #SwimSquad rivalries, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

I’m upset. Impressed, no doubt. But upset https://t.co/Wb84LgUOtD — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) January 13, 2018

Connor tells it like it is (see our #1 spot as well).

#9

There comes a time about 2/3 thru training trip where you swim a practice and you just feel like a lifeless creature in a washing machine — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) January 11, 2018

There’s a reason we like Karl around here.

#8

*has a 500 for warmup*

Allison: “I can’t do that let’s do 5x100s instead” 😐 — Kristen Murslack (@kmurzz16) January 10, 2018

Ah, sprinters…

#7

You already know how the Krayzelburg relay about to be pic.twitter.com/Q9jVhBQNI4 — Ryan Held (@heldilox) January 11, 2018

We are #here for the SwimSquad rivalries.

#6

when you’ll do anything to be a part of sprint squad 👋🏼👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/veCvpaj5Lc — Sarah Smith (@saysay_smith) January 12, 2018

*Looks longingly at power racks*

#5

Great bball game tonight as @WJC_mbb takes on Rockhurst at home. Great support from the WJC men’s swim team who swam their way to the game! 😂🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/GD8PTuAtWs — Susan Cunningham (@Susan_C1964) January 12, 2018

Taking this trend to the next level.

#4

Words to live by.

#3

Hey guys, why are we making it harder for people to watch our sport? Would love to watch right now, but not able to. https://t.co/g18YIk91Kk — Ricky Berens (@RickyBerens) January 14, 2018

Preach, Ricky.

#2

5500 of my 6000 screenshots are swimming pictures 🏊‍♂️🦉#imnotnormal — Alisha (@alishanmar10) January 11, 2018

Of course they are, when we’ve got photos like these.

#1

Hey, we’ve all been there https://t.co/BZAdXVziHG — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) January 13, 2018

Counting might just be the hardest part of distance swimming (Connor would know).