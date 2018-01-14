Margalis on 400 IM: “I Really Don’t Want to go back to Training for That (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

Pro Swim Series Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, Santa Clara 2015

Melanie Margalis rocked a new best time as she put together a dominant 400 IM. Leading from start to finish, Margalis touched in 4:37.43 for the win, clipping her former best off 4:37.84 from 2014. According to the USA Swimming Database, that was also her first sub-4:40 400 IM since summer 2014. She was the only swimmer to clear that barrier tonight, but Madisyn Cox and Hannah Moore each broke 4:50 to round out the podium.

Moore trailed Bethany Galat (4:48.50) after the breast leg, but used her freestyle speed to move ahead for the bronze. Galat held off Evie Pfeifer (4:48.77) and Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo (4:48.82) down the final stretch.