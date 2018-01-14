Margalis on 400 IM: “I Really Don’t Want to go back to Training for That (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, Santa Clara 2015
  1. GOLD: Melanie Margalis, 4:37.43
  2. SILVER: Madisyn Cox, 4:42.22
  3. BRONZE: Hannah Moore, 4:47.40

Melanie Margalis rocked a new best time as she put together a dominant 400 IM. Leading from start to finish, Margalis touched in 4:37.43 for the win, clipping her former best off 4:37.84 from 2014. According to the USA Swimming Database, that was also her first sub-4:40 400 IM since summer 2014. She was the only swimmer to clear that barrier tonight, but Madisyn Cox and Hannah Moore each broke 4:50 to round out the podium.

Moore trailed Bethany Galat (4:48.50) after the breast leg, but used her freestyle speed to move ahead for the bronze. Galat held off Evie Pfeifer (4:48.77) and Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo (4:48.82) down the final stretch.

Leo

So darn likeable!! Along with those with Madison Kennedy, I enjoy her interviews the most.
Keep’em coming!!

4 hours 51 minutes ago
paloozas

so versatile and such a great person. hoping for a individual medal in tokyo for mel!

4 hours 33 minutes ago
marklewis

Her 4:37 was a quality time for a meet like this. She won by a wide margin.

The 400 IM is often scheduled early in the big meets, so she may skip it to save herself for her other events.

4 hours 28 minutes ago

