Swim Wales Super Series – Tutton, Thomas, Jervis Lead Stage 1

In October Swim Wales announced an innovative new competition for its members with the launch of its Super Series.
The inaugural virtual event is being held across 3 stages that span 1 week each, culminating in a Super Final. Those swimmers who land among the top 8 within each age group at the end of stage 3 will be invited to the final. Standings will be presented via a leaderboard updated throughout the stages.
Stage 1 ran from October 19th through October 25th, which means the first edition of the leaderboard has been revealed. Ranked by swimming event across the competitor groupings of 9-12 years, 13-14 years, 15-16 years and open (17+), the swimmers appear thus far, with the next stage slated for November 2nd – November 8th.
Among the swimmers ranked at the top across multiple events include the following:
- 9/10 girls – Kaitlyn Gwynne-Jones (Nofio)
- 15/16 girls – Jessica Dickinson (Swansea)
- 17+ girls – Harriet Jones (CO Cardiff); Medi Harris (Swansea); Alys Thomas (Swansea); Chloe Tutton (CO Cardiff)
- 9/12 boys – Samuel Montgomery (Pembs)
- 13/14 boys – James Raw (Welsh Nat Perf)
- 15/16 boys – Antonio Rodriguez (Swansea)
- 17+ boys – William Ryley (Welsh Nat Perf); Daniel Jervis (Swansea); Kyle Booth (CO Cardiff); Lewis Fraser (Swansea)