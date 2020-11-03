Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swim Wales Super Series – Tutton, Thomas, Jervis Lead Stage 1

In October Swim Wales announced an innovative new competition for its members with the launch of its Super Series.

The inaugural virtual event is being held across 3 stages that span 1 week each, culminating in a Super Final. Those swimmers who land among the top 8 within each age group at the end of stage 3 will be invited to the final. Standings will be presented via a leaderboard updated throughout the stages.

Stage 1 ran from October 19th through October 25th, which means the first edition of the leaderboard has been revealed. Ranked by swimming event across the competitor groupings of 9-12 years, 13-14 years, 15-16 years and open (17+), the swimmers appear thus far, with the next stage slated for November 2nd – November 8th.

Full Stage 1 Results

Among the swimmers ranked at the top across multiple events include the following:

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!