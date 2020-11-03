Swim Wales Super Series – Tutton, Thomas, Jervis Lead Stage 1

In October Swim Wales announced an innovative new competition for its members with the launch of its Super Series.

The inaugural virtual event is being held across 3 stages that span 1 week each, culminating in a Super Final. Those swimmers who land among the top 8 within each age group at the end of stage 3 will be invited to the final. Standings will be presented via a leaderboard updated throughout the stages.

Stage 1 ran from October 19th through October 25th, which means the first edition of the leaderboard has been revealed. Ranked by swimming event across the competitor groupings of 9-12 years, 13-14 years, 15-16 years and open (17+), the swimmers appear thus far, with the next stage slated for November 2nd – November 8th.

Full Stage 1 Results

Among the swimmers ranked at the top across multiple events include the following: