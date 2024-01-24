Summer Juniors Qualifier Sean Atkinson Commits To Notre Dame For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sean Atkinson from Lynbrook, New York has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Notre Dame for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame! I want to thank everyone who’s helped me to this point especially God, my parents, friends, and coaches. GO IRISH ☘️☘️ #ALLIN”

Atkinson swims for Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC) out of Garden City, New York. At the beginning of December, Atkinson competed at the NCAP Invitational, swimming a total of four best times.

Atkinson won the 1000 freestyle in a personal best of a 9:07.89, dropping over 12 seconds from his previous best. He also swam a best time in prelims of the 500 free as he touched the wall in a 4:25.30. His final two personal best times also came in prelims as he swam a 1:38.36 in the 200 freestyle and a 46.87 in the 100 freestyle.

At the end of the summer, Atkinson competed at Summer Juniors in Irvine. There he led off LIAC’s 800 freestyle relay in a personal best of a 1:53.03, helping the relay to a 6th place finish. He also swam a personal best in prelims of the 400 freestyle swimming a 3:59.94.

In addition to swimming, Atkinson also works as a lifeguard at his local pool in Lynbrook. He likes to travel with family and play with his dog.

Atkinson’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 46.87

200 free: 1:38.36

500 free: 4:25.30

1000 free: 9:07.89

The Notre Dame men finished 5th out of 12 teams last March at the ACC Championships before going on to finish 18th at NCAAs.

Based on his best times, Atkinson is just off of what it took to make finals at ACCs. It took a 1:36.31 in the 200 free and a 4:23.16 in the 500 free to earn a second swim. Notably, one of Notre Dame’s two ACC Champions, Chris Guiliano won the 200 freestyle in a 1:32.43.

Atkinson will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2028 along with Jack Sullivan, Patrick Branon, Angus MacDonald, Charlie Tracy, Charles Heisig, Hrvoje Tomic, Shane Eckler, and Charlie Mayr.

