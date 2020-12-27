Summer Juniors Qualifier Molly Hamlin (2021) Commits to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Molly Hamlin has committed to swim at Harvard University next fall where she will join Abby Carr, Erin Cavanagh, and Katrina Mortenson in the class of 2025.

A senior at Reading Memorial High School, Hamlin swims year-round for Crimson Aquatics in Andover and is mainly a freestyle/backstroke specialist with Summer Juniors cuts in the 100/200 back and Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 free and 400 IM.

In her first three years of high school swimming, Hamlin focused mainly on the 100/200 free and won five state titles and five sectional titles. She currently holds the RMHS swim team record for the 100 free (50.49) and is the second-fastest performer in school history in the 100 fly (57.70), 200 free (1:50.51) and 500 free (5:10.16).

Hamlin picked up a pair of new times in November at 2020 U.S. Open – Richmond. She competed in the 100m back (1:04.04), 200m back (2:20.31), and 200m IM (2:24.32) and time-trialed the 200m free (2:06.92); the 100 back and 200 free were lifetime bests. The rest of her LCM personal best performances date from the summer of 2019 when she competed at Piscataway Sectionals. There, she went 2:17.63 in the 200m back and 2:24.25 in the 200m IM.

In December, she competed at 2020 USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships in Wellesley and logged PBs in the SCY 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Her best 100/200 back times date from March 2018 when she competed at TYR ISCA Junior Championship.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:58.23

100 back – 55.49

50 back – 26.76

200 free – 1:50.49

100 free – 50.49

50 free – 23.74

400 IM – 4:22.15

200 IM – 2:03.70

200 fly – 2:03.80

100 fly – 55.00

Hamlin’s best times would have scored for the Crimson in the A finals of the 100/200 back and the B finals of the 100/200 free at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

