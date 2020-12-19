Harvard Nabs 4:14 400 IMer Erin Cavanagh for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erin Cavanagh of the Jersey Wahoos is the latest verbal commitment to the Harvard women for fall 2021. A senior at Bishop Eustace, she’s set to join the Crimson’s class of 2025.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.16

200 free – 1:48.89

500 free – 4:51.59

100 back – 57.10

200 back – 1:59.09

100 breast – 1:04.64

200 breast – 2:18.58

100 fly – 55.50

200 fly – 2:00.97

200 IM – 2:01.00

400 IM – 4:14.56

Cavanagh is quite versatile, and at 4:14.56, she’s a huge 400 IM snag for Harvard. Out of all of her events listed above, she’s gone lifetime bests since March in the 200 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM. All of those bests, except the 100 breast, came just last weekend at her U.S. Winter Junior Championships virtual meet site.

Between two high school seasons, she’s combined for four runner-up showings individually at the New Jersey Meet of Champions, finishing second in the 200 free & 100 fly in 2019 and 200 free & 500 free in 2020.

At the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals two summers ago, Cavanagh was a scorer in the 400 IM and 200 free, finishing 13th in the IM (4:53.90) and 18th in the 200 free (2:02.73).

Last season, at the 2020 Ivy League Champs, Cavanagh would’ve made A-finals in the 200 IM and 400 IM and B-finals in the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 500 free. She would’ve ranked #3 on the roster in both IMs, where current sophomore Felicia Pasadyn led the team with Ivy League titles in both (1:55.8/4:08.4).

Cavanagh joins Abby Carr and Katrina Mortenson in Harvard’s class of 2025.

