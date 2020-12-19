Back/Free Specialist Robert Luebke Commits to Miami University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Robert Luebke from McLean, Virginia has committed to swim at Miami University beginning next fall.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Miami University. Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for supporting me throughout this process. Go RedHawks!”

Luebke is a senior at Langley High School; he swims year-round with York Swim Club and specializes in backstroke and freestyle. At the 2020 VHSL Class 6 Swim & Dive Championships, he placed 6th in the 100 back (51.75) and 14th in the 50 free (21.81), led off the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (23.18 backstroke), and contributed a leg (21.24) to the 4th-place 200 free relay, all of which helped Langley finish 9th in the boys’ team standings. While his best 50 free, 50 back and 100 back times come from junior year high school season, Luebke notched his best 200 back and 100 free times at the mid-season club meet, Sport Fair Winter Classic, in December 2019 and 2018. In LCM, Luebke had a particularly strong meet a year ago August at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship. There, he finaled in the 50m back and picked up new lifetime bests in the 50m free (25.82), 50m back (27.81), 100m back (1:01.52), and 200m back (2:17.47).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.18

100 back – 50.78

200 back – 1:53.73

50 free – 21.72

100 free – 48.77

200 free – 1:45.65

Luebke will join the RedHawks in the class of 2025 with fellow commits Diego Pareja, Jonah Karschnik, Scott Spear, Yonatan Rosin, and Zach Bann.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.