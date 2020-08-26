Miami University Snags Israeli National Teamer Yonatan Rosin for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

20-year-old Yonatan Rosin from Migdal-Haemeq, Israel has announced his verbal commitment to the Miami University class of 2025 and will join Jonah Karschnik in Oxford, Ohio in the fall of 2021.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Miami University! The coaches, the facilities, and the great team made this choice easy!”

Rosin swims with Nazeret Elit and specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. He represented Israel at FINA World Championships in July 2019, competing in the men’s 5k race (he placed 29th out of 60 swimmers with 53:46) and the mixed 5k relay (Israel placed 16th).

Rosin competed in the 200/400/800 free at FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in February 2020 and notched a PB in the 200. He swam his best 400 time at 2018 Israel Summer Championships and his best 800/1500 times in the summer of 2019.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

1500m free – 15:28.85 (15:10.63)

800m free – 8:08.79 (9:07.66)

400m free – 4:00.76 (4:29.75)

200m free – 1:57.43 (1:42.90)

100m free – 56.07 (49/07)

Miami men finished second to Missouri State at the 2020 MAC Championships. MSU swept the first 4 places in the mile, but had Rosin been a RedHawk, his best converted time would have put him 3rd overall. He also would have scored in the A final of the 500 free and would have been just a tick outside of the top-16 in the 200 free.

