Siena College Hires Hamilton College’s Brogan Barr As Head Swim Coach

Siena College has filled its head coaching vacancy, hiring Brogan Barr from Division III’s Hamilton College.

In April, Siena head coach Paul Kueterman resigned after a decade heading that Division I program. Siena competes in the MAAC, a Division I conference, and Kueterman was the winningest coach in program history when he resigned.

Siena crossed NCAA Divisions to make its coaching hire, but didn’t have to look far geographically. Barr has spent the past two years as an assistant coach for both women and men at Hamilton College, located in Clinton, New York, about 100 miles to the west of Siena’s Loudonville, New York campus.

Prior to her time at Hamilton, Barr was an assistant at Williams College for two years and an assistant at SUNY Potsdam for one year. She swam collegiately at the Division III level for Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota.

Barr takes over as the sixth head coach in program history for Siena, which has a women’s swimming & diving team, but not a men’s team. Last year, Siena’s women finished 8th of 10 teams at the MAAC Championships.

Barr’s hiring fills one of the last coaching vacancies in Division I swimming for the coming year. Cal Poly and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay have also been in the hiring process this offseason, but both programs currently have interim head coaches in place.