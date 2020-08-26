SwimSwam Podcast: BJ Bedford Shares Thoughts on the Weight of Gold

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion BJ Bedford, who gave a very candid and insightful look at what goes on behind the curtain of an elite athlete’s life. We often look at our role models as perfect people with perfect lives and can easily forget that they, just like us, are human. They have flaws, physical and emotional baggage, and families that aren’t perfect just like us. BJ dives into her personal story and how it affected her experience on the elite stage.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

