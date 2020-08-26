Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: BJ Bedford Shares Thoughts on the Weight of Gold

We sat down with Olympic champion BJ Bedford, who gave a very candid and insightful look at what goes on behind the curtain of an elite athlete’s life. We often look at our role models as perfect people with perfect lives and can easily forget that they, just like us, are human. They have flaws, physical and emotional baggage, and families that aren’t perfect just like us. BJ dives into her personal story and how it affected her experience on the elite stage.

0
