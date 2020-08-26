Towson Swimmer Reagan Martin Suffers Spinal Cord Injury In Diving Accident

Rising Towson University sophomore Reagan Martin suffered a broken vertebra on July 12 following a diving accident while swimming with some of her friends.

Martin dove into a shallow area of the water and hit her head on the bottom. The former Marlins of Raleigh swimmer was then rushed to the hospital and subsequently flown to a trauma center in Greenville, N.C., where she underwent surgery.

It was learned after five hours of surgery that Martin had a broken vertebra that was pressing on her spinal cord.

Martin has remained in the ICU since the accident, dealing with respiratory issues and undergoing more procedures to aid her breathing. The injury has caused her to have no feeling from the chest down.

She is scheduled to move to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a facility renowned for its spinal cord care and research, this week where she will begin physical therapy.

A native of Clayton, N.C., Martin grew up swimming for the Marlins of Raleigh along with her sisters Cara (currently at Marshall University) and Lille (currently swimming in high school).

Martin completed her freshman year at Towson this past winter, competing as recently as the Virginia Tech Invitational in February where she set best times in finishing second in the 100 back and fifth in the 200 back.

An active GoFundMe page has been set up in order to help her family cover medical expenses.

“The insurance company will not pay for medical transport to and from the Shepherd Center, and the family is expected to come into travel expenses to be able to see Reagan while she is at the Shepherd Center,” Kevin Donnelly told SwimSwam.

“Please consider making a donation to help Reagan get to and from the Shepherd Center and help her get the care and rehabilitation needed to figure out Reagan’s new normal. If you are unable to assist financially, please include Reagan and the Martin family on your prayer list.”