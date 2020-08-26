NC State Pauses All Athletics, Clears Out Dorms After COVID-19 Clusters

NC State has paused all athletic activities after a spike in COVID-19 cases, and the school is asking students to move out of on-campus housing.

Chancellor Randy Woodson announced a reduction in campus housing today. Woodson says the school was hopeful it could keep residence halls open, but a spike in new coronavirus cases “made our current situation untenable.”

Last week, NC State transitioned its remaining in-person and hybrid classes to fully-online models after coronavirus cases increased. Woodson referenced reports of large off-campus parties associated with COVID-19 clusters that affected at least seven Greek houses (fraternities and sororities), among other students.

Now, NC State has instructed all students living on-campus to schedule a move-out date before September 6. The announcement references potential exceptions that students could be granted, but it’s unclear what the reducing of dorm housing will mean for student-athletes living on campus.

In the short term, though, student-athletes will also be affected by a pause in all athletics-related activities. ESPN reports that the school identified 27 positive COVID cases within the athletic department. The school’s announcement doesn’t give any specific timeline for how long the pause will remain in effect, only noting that the school will work with “all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

NC State is the latest in a growing list of schools to adjust academic or athletic plans this fall based on the coronavirus pandemic. A few of the more recent announcements: