Notre Dame Moves Classes Online For Two Weeks As COVID Positives Rise To 15%

The University of Notre Dame is shifting all of its courses to online remote instruction for two weeks after positive COVID tests rose during the first week of classes.

The university is also restricting student gatherings to 10 people or fewer and telling off-campus students not to visit campus and on-campus students not to leave campus. Varsity athletic teams are still able to gather for sanctioned activities, though, as long as safety protocols are followed.

“The virus is a formidable foe,” said University President John I. Jenkins. “For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it.”

Notre Dame resumed in-person classes on August 10, but the school’s news release says that positive coronavirus tests began to rise – mostly among students living off-campus and being linked to off-campus gatherings where “neither masks were worn nor physical distancing observed.”

Notre Dame is not the only ACC school hitting snags in its plans to resume classes in person. The move online echoes that of the University of North Carolina, which also moved classes online after an explosion of positive tests in the first week of classes. Colleges across the nation have struggled to keep positive test numbers down as college students struggle to avoid large gatherings. One example: a party among student-athletes at Louisville that caused three soccer players to be dismissed from the team and caused multiple sports teams to pause workouts.

Stanford has also moved all of its classes online amid the pandemic.

Notre Dame’s release says that of 927 coronavirus tests given since August 3, 147 people have tested positive. That’s a positivity rate of 15.9%.

Notre Dame is located in South Bend, Indiana, which is on the north end of the state, very close to the Michigan border. The state of Indiana has seen positive cases jump in August, including 850 newly-reported positive cases yesterday.