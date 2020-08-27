Ohio High School State Finalist Reese Lugbill Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A day after her twin sister Ashley committed to SMU, rising high school senior Reese Lugbill has verbally committed to swim in college at Notre Dame. Reece Lugbill is scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame!! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point! Can’t wait! Go irish🍀”

Lugbill swims for the Mason Manta Rays and Mason High School, where as a high school freshman and sophomore she was a part of back-to-back state championship teams.

At the 2020 championship meet in February, Lugbill placed 4th individually in the 200 IM (2:03.61) and 6th in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.92). She also split 28.69 on the breaststroke leg of Mason’s 2nd-place 200 medley relay and also split 52.78 on the team’s 400 medley relay.

Her best times in her best events all actually came during her sophomore season, as highlighted below with asterisks.

Reese Lugbill’s Best Times:

50 free – 24.84*

100 free – 54.47*

200 free – 1:53.35*

500 free – 5:02.38*

100 breast – 1:02.60*

200 breast – 2:16.37*

200 IM – 2:01.91*

400 IM – 4:21.46

Lugbill will help fill in events that last season were among Notre Dame’s biggest weaknesses last season. At the ACC Championships they scored 24 points in the 200 IM, 9 in the 100 breast, and 14 in the 200 breast. Those breaststroke events were 2 of their 3 lowest-scoring races at the meet en route to a 5th-place finish.

That marked the team’s third-straight top 5 finish.

In the class of 2020, they bring in a similar swimmer Sarah Bender, who has bests of 1:02.33 and 2:12.54 in the breaststrokes.

While Notre Dame has a very large class of 2021 committed already, Lugbill is the only breaststroker, making her a crucia addition. She joins Madison Feehery, Annie Behm, Ana Herceg, Jess Geriane, Madeline Menkhaus, Sophia Karras, Maggie Graves, and Mary Cate Pruitt.

