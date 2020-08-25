Miami (OH) To Quarantine All Student-Athletes For 14 Days After 27 COVID Cases

Miami University will quarantine all of its student-athletes for two weeks after 27 athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced the news yesterday, saying that 27 athletes “from various teams” tested positive, but does not mention which teams specifically had positive tests. “Many, but not all had attended an off-campus social gathering, over a week ago,” the school’s news release says.

All student-athletes who have returned to campus, along with any coaches and staff who were in contact with athletes, will be quarantined for two weeks.

The school began its fall semester last week, but is conducting all undergraduate courses remotely. Miami is planning to allow first-year students to move in on campus in mid-September, with in-person classes starting on September 21. Those dates appear to remain in place, despite the two-week quarantine of student-athletes.

“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District,” said university president Gregory Crawford in the school’s release. “We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities.”

Miami University is located in Oxford Ohio. The Redhawks compete in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), which was the first school in the highest division of college football to cancel its fall sports seasons. The MAC postponed fall sports earlier this month and could still hold those seasons in the winter or spring. No decisions have yet been made about winter sports, which includes swimming & diving.