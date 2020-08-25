Lehigh Swimming Placed On Probation; Students Banned From Fall Competition

The Lehigh University swimming program faced two different disciplinary actions in the spring of 2020, including an underage drinking charge that will prohibit some student-athletes from competing this fall.

The school’s student affairs database lists two different misconduct records against the swimming & diving programs last year:

Hazing Allegation: 3 AM Punishment Swims

The database lists “allegations of hazing” on the swimming & diving team, including team members “being told to participate in 3 AM punishment swims.” The allegation of misconduct is dated on March 3, 2020.

The team received a disciplinary warning and was required to attend an educational program related to hazing. Originally, 100% of team members would have to attend the program by October 15, 2020. But a note on the disciplinary action notes that the deadline could be flexible based on when students and staff are allowed back on campus.

Underage Drinking & Failure to Seek Medical Attention

The database also lists a violation, specifically against the women’s swim team. It says that on February 4, 2020, an “underage student was heavily intoxicated and was seen being carried into Brodhead by other students.” The school writes that this violates rules that prohibit underage drinking, as well as rules requiring students to seek medical attention when any potential health risk is observed.

The student affairs office gave the team another disciplinary warning and required at least 85% of the team to attend an educational program.

Meanwhile, the athletic department issued its own sanctions: the team was put on athletic department probation through the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and the “individuals involved” in the underage drinking incident will be banned from competing during the fall 2020 semester. That includes 6 dual meets and one invite.

These disciplinary measures were handed down before the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, the Patriot League has canceled fall sports, and is expected to make decisions on fall competition for winter sports (including swimming) in the coming weeks. We’ve asked the school if the penalties to specific athletes would roll forward to the spring semester if all fall meets are canceled, but we haven’t yet received comment.