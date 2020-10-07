Miami (OH) Receives Verbal from Winter Juniors Qualifier Diego Pareja

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Diego Pareja of Oak Park, IL has verbally committed to swim at Miami University in Ohio beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He swims club for the Academy Bullets Swim Club and he is in his final year at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Miami University! A huge thank you to Coach Hollie and Coach Zach for the opportunity to join such a fantastic program, and to my family, coaches, and friends for all of their support. Go RedHawks! #LoveAndHonor

In February, Pareja competed at the Illinois Boys Sectional Championship in Fenwick, IL. He swam the 100 back and three relays for Oak Park-River Forest High School, earning 3 gold medals and 1 silver medal. He won the title in the 100 back (51.16), touching 1.37 seconds ahead of teammate Evan Burnham. Pareja swam the third leg of the 200 free relay, the second leg of the 400 free relay, and the backstroke leg of the 200 medley. Oak Park-River Forest won gold in the 200 medley and free relays, and they touched 0.5 seconds behind Fenwick High School in the 400 free relay for the silver medal.

A week later, Pareja swam at the Illinois High School Boys State Championship. He earned a spot in the A-final of the 100 back, ultimately finishing 6th in a time of 50.03. He particpated on the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays. placing 3rd in the 200 medley and 400 free relays, and 7th in the 200 free relay.

Pareja is was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American during the the 2018-2019 and the 2019-2020 seasons. He is a 5-time NISCA High School Swimming All-American in the 200 medley relay (2018-2019 and 2019-2020), the 100 back (2019-2020), and the 200 and 400 free relays (2019-2020).

In December, Pareja earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 backstroke at the IN NCSA Winter Invite.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 23.08

100 back – 49.90

200 back – 1:52.19

100 fly – 51.39

200 fly – 1:56.76

50 free – 22.22

100 free – 48.68

200 free – 1:44.90

The Miami University men were the 2020 Mid-American Championships runners-up behind Missouri State. They won gold medals in the 200 medley relay and 200 and 400 free relays, and they earned silver medals in the 400 medley and 800 free relays. Pareja’s top times would have placed him in the B-final of the 100 and 200 back.

Pareja will be joining Israeli National teammer Yonatan Rosin and Ohio DII bronze medalist Jonah Karschnik as a member of the class of 2025.

