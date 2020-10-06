Jonas Deichmann Begins World’s Longest Triathlon

Jonas Deichmann, a motivational speaker and extreme athlete from Germany, has begun the world’s longest triathlon – an estimated 40,000 kilometers (24,854.8 miles) – with a path that circumnavigates the globe.

To put this distance into perspective, Deichmann will travel over 120 Ironmans with no escort vehicle and a minimal carbon footprint. He said in a press release that one major motivation for doing this triathlon is “to show that it is possible to travel the world in a CO2 neutral way.”

‘I’ve always dreamed of circumnavigating the world without an aeroplane,” he said.

The Logistics:

Deichmann started the triathlon in Munich, Germany on Saturday, September 26th as he began the cycling leg to Croatia.

Currently, Deichmann is tackling the swimming leg which began in Slovenia. He will swim 456 kilometers (283.3 miles) along the coastline to Dubrovnik, Croatia towards Montenegro. As he swims he will be pulling a raft which carries equipment for setting up camp each night.

Thirdly, Deichmann will cycle across Europe and Asia to the coast of China. Once there, he will be hitchhiking on a boat to cross the Pacific Ocean and land in San Francisco. In North America he will run 5040 km (3,131.7 mi) from San Francisco to New York. Deichmann will board a boat again to cross the Atlantic Ocean, taking him to Lisbon where he will end the triathlon by cycling back to Munich.

The entire journey is estimated to take 12 months.

To prepare for this trip and the extreme weather conditions he will encounter in Siberia, the Gobi Desert, and the Himalayas, Deichmann trained at -25 degrees Celsius in Deutsche Bahn, Minden and circumnavigated Germany along the outer borders in triathlon style.

The press release states that Deichmann has already set 3 world cycling records: “Eurasia from Portugal to Vladivostok in 64 days, the legendary Panamerica from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego in 97 days and finally the distance from the Cape North in Norway to Cape Town in South Africa in 72 days.”

Sean Conway, a Zimbabwean adventurer, currently holds the record for completing the world’s longest triathlon: 4,200 miles (6,759.8 km). Deichmann would be breaking that record by about 33,240 km when he arrives back in Munich in the spring of 2021.

Deichmann has been posting daily updates on social media to keep his followers informed about his progress and the weather conditions, most always with a smile on his face. Saturday was day 7:

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

28th of September 2020

Triathlon 360 degrees – Extreme sportsman started for the round-the-world trip in the triathlon discipline

As always, the adventurer will complete all 3 disciplines without an escort vehicle. During the swim he will pull a specially made raft behind him and then swim to the coast at night to set up camp. Also on the bike and run course he will transport all his equipment himself and camp along the course. “Apart from the enormous distance, the logistics will also be a great challenge. There are currents and winds on the sea and only small time windows for crossing the Himalaya and the oceans. I also have to find a sailboat across the oceans, as I will be hitchhiking,” explains Jonas.

