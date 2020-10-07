Pennsylvania AAA Girls State Finalist Maggie Mikalic Commits to Lehigh for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Mikalic of Ambler, PA has verbally committed to swim at Lehigh University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Mikalic is a senior at Mount Saint Joseph Academy and she swims year-round for the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club.

I am extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment to Lehigh University to pursue my academic and athletic goals. I chose Lehigh because of its prestigious Engineering program, beautiful campus, and of course the strong swimming and diving team! I am forever grateful for my family, friends, teachers, coaches and teammates who have given me support and guidance throughout the years. A special thank you to Coach Rob and Coach Christina! I can’t wait to be a Mountain Hawk!

Last season, Mikalic competed at the Pennsylvania District 1 Girls Champs, swimming the 200 and 500 free and 2 relays. She touched 13th in the 200 free (1:54.48) and 7th in the 500 free (5:03.86). She anchored her school’s 200 free relay in a 50 freestyle time of 24.45 and she split a 52.41 anchoring their 400 free relay.

She went on to swim at the Pennsylvania AAA State Champs in the 200 and 500 free. She earned a spot in the B-final of the 200 free, clocking in at a personal best time of 1:53.17 in prelims. In finals she remained 14th place, going a 1:53.31. She finished 10th in what wound up being a timed final in the 500 free, going a 5:01.69.

Mikalic is a member of the National Honor Society at Mount Saint Joseph Academy and she is a member of the Pennsylvania Math League. She is a sport writer and editor for her school’s newspaper and she rowed crew her freshman year. She was named Mount Saint Joseph’s Rookie of the Year her freshman year for her high school swimming performances.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.46

200 free – 1:53.17

500 free – 5:01.69

1000 free – 10:29.72

1650 free – 17:41.80

200 fly – 2:08.40

Mikalic will begin her collegiate career as a Mountain Hawk in the fall of 2021. She will be one of the team’s top distance swimmers. Her top times would have placed her second behind Tori Connolly in the 1000 free and she would have been third in the 1650 free behind Connolly and Samantha Gallego. Both swimmers will have graduated before Mikalic arrives on campus, with Connolly having graduated in the spring of 2020 and Gallego graduating in the spring of 2021.

Mikalic plans on pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering at Lehigh.

