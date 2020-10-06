SwimSwam Podcast: Charlie Houchin Shares National Team Stories

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Charlie Houchin, the Olympic champion who was a staple on the USA 800 free relay for over a quad. Houchin shared many of his pre-travel meet routines, what rooming with Phelps was like at an Olympic Games, and much more.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

