After Michigan State Cuts Program, Zach Bann Chooses Miami Redhawks (2021)

Two weeks before Michigan State announced the cut of their swimming & diving programs, Zach Bann committed to become a Spartan. Left in a scramble to find a new college program, Bann has now landed with the Miami Redhawks in Ohio, scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

Bann finished 5th at the 2020 Texas 5A (smaller schools) State Championship meet last season in 1:55.62. That was a few tenths slower than his lifetime best of 1:54.93 that was done at his Regional meet to qualify for state.

Coming out of quarantine, Bann has already been a best time in the 200 yard back of 1:48.44. That knocked almost a second-and-a-half off his previous lifetime best in the event.

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 51.81

200 back – 1:48.44

100 breast – 59.00

200 breast – 2:07.43

100 fly – 54.49

200 IM – 1:54.93

400 IM – 3:59.21

While Bann lives in Texas, he has midwestern roots – he lived in Iowa for 10 years, has family in Michigan and Ohio, and his grandma attended Miami University in the 1950s.

At last year’s Mid-American Conference Championship meet, the Miami men placed 2nd out of 5 teams. Then-freshman Jack Clouatre was the team’s only A finalist in the 200 IM, finishing 5th in 1:50.12. Adding depth there is crucial for Miami, as that’s an event where they were thumped by the conference champions Missouri State last year, which had the 1-3-4-6-7 finishers. In total, they outscored Miami by 50 points in that event, Bann’s best, alone, of an 80-point final margin in the meet.

He joins a class for Miami that includes:

Freestyler Jack Flanagan from Tennessee (46.2/1:52 100y/200y freestyles)

Nick Barrows from Virginia (4:01.9 400 IMer, 15:54 miler)

Another IMer Paul Brosky from Pennsylvania (1:52/4:02 in the 200y/400y IMs)

Backstroker Diego Pareja from Illinois (49.9/1:52.1 backstroker)

Distance freestyler Yonatan Rosin from Israel (15:28/8:08 1500m/800m freestyler)

Ohio native Jonah Karschnick (50.1 in 100 yard fly, 1:43.3 in 200 yard free)

Scott Spear from Massachusetts (1:40.4 200 free, 1:50.1 200 fly)

Bann attends Rouse High School and trains with Nitro Swimming. He is a Winter Juniors Qualifier, based on the 2019 standards.

