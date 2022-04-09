Stubblety-Cook Still In Form With A 2:08.22 200 Breast In Queensland

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA HIGH-PERFORMANCE INVITATIONAL

April 6th – April 9th

Miami Aquatic Centre, Queensland

LCM (50m)

Day 4 Highlights

After already having seen impressive performances here in Queensland at the hands of Kaylee McKeown, Meg Harris and others, the final day of this High-Performance Invitational saw a stunner from another Olympic champion.

Zac Stubblety-Cook took on his signature 200m breast this evening, putting up a super solid 2:08.22 to easily defeat the field and put the world on notice yet again with the World Championships on the horizon.

Opening in 1:03.36 and closing in 1:04.86, ZSC’s time here represents his best effort of this calendar year so far.

After registering a huge 2:07.00 last December at the Queensland Championships, 23-year-old ZSC followed that up with another impressive result of 2:08.38 last month.

Slicing another .16 off to get his 2:08.22 now renders the Chandler swimmer ranked as the world’s 3rd fastest swimmer so far in 2022.

Top Men’s 200m Breaststroke Performers 2022

Yu Hanaguruma (JPN) – 2:07.99 Ryuya Mura (JPN) – 2:08.11 Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2:08.22

Remarkably, ZSC has been under the 2:10 threshold in this event a head-turning 24 times during his still-rising career.

Promising 200m flyer Elizabeth Dekkers also made some noise in her bread-and-butter event, stopping the clock in a mark of 2:08.09.

Splitting 1:01.99/1:06.10, 17-year-old Dekkers of Newmarket Racers represented the only swimmer of the 2fly field to get under 2:11 in the race.

Dekkers narrowly missed out on making the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo, having scored a time of 2:08.49 at the Trials when she had already been as fast as 2:07.25 earlier in April of last year.

Brianna Throssell nabbed the women’s 200m free victory in a productive 1:57.59, edging out runner-up Leah Neale who hit the wall in 1:58.02.

World Junior Championships gold medalist Lani Pallister logged 1:58.88 to round out the podium, while off-an-elbow-injury Meg Harris was also under the 2:00 threshold in 1:59.08.

As a side note, the competition had some fun with a prize wheel of sorts, dealing out cash and other prizes, as seen on Harris’ social media.