2022 French Elite Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Limoges Métropole, France

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

FFN Selection Policy

The penultimate day of the 2022 French Elite Championships will feature a number of high profile races. Maxime Grousset will swim the 50 free after his headlining 48.03 in the 100 free earlier in the week, and the current world leader Melanie Henique will race in the women’s 50 fly.

Women’s 200 Back – Final

French Record – 2:11.08

FFN Worlds Cut – 2:06.64, Laure Manaudou, 2008

Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal won the 200 back in 2:11.08.

She formerly trained in France with Philippe Lucas for almost 7 years before moving to Madgeburg, Germany to train under Bernd Berkhahn (who also trains, among others, top male open water swimmer Floridan Wellbrock).

Van Rouwendaal still represents Montpellier in domestic French competitions in the pool on occasion, though, even though her focus now seems to have turned primarily to open water. The Olympic silver medalist in the 10km race still managed to finished 16th in this 200 backstroke in Tokyo.

She has only been better than her winning time on Saturday once since 2013. This is her first 200 back national title in France in long course.

