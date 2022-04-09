2022 French Elite Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Limoges Métropole, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & European Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Policy
The penultimate day of the 2022 French Elite Championships will feature a number of high profile races. Maxime Grousset will swim the 50 free after his headlining 48.03 in the 100 free earlier in the week, and the current world leader Melanie Henique will race in the women’s 50 fly.
Women’s 200 Back – Final
- French Record – 2:11.08
- FFN Worlds Cut – 2:06.64, Laure Manaudou, 2008
Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal won the 200 back in 2:11.08.
She formerly trained in France with Philippe Lucas for almost 7 years before moving to Madgeburg, Germany to train under Bernd Berkhahn (who also trains, among others, top male open water swimmer Floridan Wellbrock).
Van Rouwendaal still represents Montpellier in domestic French competitions in the pool on occasion, though, even though her focus now seems to have turned primarily to open water. The Olympic silver medalist in the 10km race still managed to finished 16th in this 200 backstroke in Tokyo.
She has only been better than her winning time on Saturday once since 2013. This is her first 200 back national title in France in long course.
Men’s 100 Fly – Final
- French Record – 51.96
- FFN Worlds Cut – 50.85, Mehdy Metella, 2019
Women’s 50 Fly – Final
- French Record – 26.32
- FFN Worlds Cut – 15, 17, Melanie Henique, 2021
Men’s 50 Free – Final
- French Record – 22.18
- FFN Worlds Cut – 20.94, Fred Bousquet, 2009
Women’s 800 Free – Timed Final
- French Record – 8:29.00
- FFN Worlds Cut – 8:18.80, Laure Manaudou, 2007
Not from France, but still newsworthy:
3:45.93 for italian Lorenzo Galossi in the long-course 400 free (born 2006)
De Tullio won the race in 3:44.47 and Detti was 3rd in 3:46.12
Also:
1:05.70 for Pilato in the 100 breast
Burdisso only 3rd in the 200 fly with 1:56.16 behind Carini (1:55.53) and Razzetti (1:55.79)
Italy apparently deserves a live recap more than France. Come on SwimSwam.
And in Stockholm: Lukas Märtens 3:41,60
Also Stockholm, Sjöström 25:21 in the morning 50 fly