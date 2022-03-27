French National Record Holder Beryl Gastaldello Returns to France to Train

French National record holder Beryl Gastaldello has announced via Instagram that she has moved back to France after spending the last 8 years in the United States. The move comes just two months after Gastaldello decided to join former Alabama head coach Coley Stickels‘ new pro group in Frisco, Texas. While Gastaldello doesn’t mention Stickels by name in her post, she says “I am a true believer that everything happens for a reason and things not working out in Frisco helped me realize that I had nothing left to do in America.”

Gastaldello says she’ll be training for the 2024 Paris Olympics with Etoiles, of which Sangaria Olivier is the head coach.

Gastaldello spent the majority of her time in the States training at Texas A&M, where she was a 13-time All-American and an SEC Champion. She thanked A&M associate head coach Jason Calanog and head coach Jay Holmes by name in her post, saying “A&M is and will always be a true home.”

On the International stage, Beryl has won 7 SC European Championships medals, along with another two LC Euros medals. Most recently, she took Silver in the 100 IM at the SC World Championships in Abu Dhabi just a few months ago, in December of 2021.

Gastaldello currently holds 4 French Records, including the SCM 100 free and 100 IM. She also holds relay records in the SCM 4×50 free relay and LCM 4×100 free relay.